Officer killed in Westerville shooting was from Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Reports show that police in the Ohio city where two officers were fatally shot at a home had previously gone to the residence for domestic violence calls.

Westerville police officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli were killed early Saturday afternoon while responding to a 911 hang-up call at a townhome where the suspect, 30-year-old Quentin Smith, was wounded.

Fox 8 learned Sunday morning that Officer Morelli is a 1982 graduate of Massillon Washington High School. Football Coach Nate Moore offered his condolences on Twitter today to Morelli's family, saying, "Please keep the family of Officer Anthony Morelli in your thoughts and prayers. The 1982 WHS graduate and former Massillon Tiger Defensive End was killed in the line of duty responding to a potential domestic violence 911 call."

Please keep the family of Officer Anthony Morelli in your thoughts and prayers. The 1982 WHS graduate and former Massillon Tiger Defensive End was killed in the line of duty responding to a potential domestic violence 911 call. #RIP #TIG pic.twitter.com/ztNGltjf3g — Nate Moore (@CoachNMoore) February 11, 2018

Police in this normally quiet Columbus suburb went to the townhome where Smith lives with his wife and young daughter on domestic violence calls in September and November of last year. No one was arrested either time.

The September call came from Smith's mother, who said the couple was fighting. The November call came from Smith's wife, who said Smith cheated on her and gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

**Continued coverage on this story, here**