LIVE VIDEO: prayer service for slain Westerville officers

WESTERVILLE, Ohio – One day after two Westerville police officers were killed in the line of duty, area police departments have pitched in to allow their fellow officers some time to grieve.

Nearby Hilliard posted on their Facebook page that they have sent three cruisers out to Westerville. This is all to give workers in the Westerville police department some much needed time off to come to terms with Saturday’s tragedy.

A number of Westerville officers attended a memorial held this morning for officer Eric Joering, 39, his colleague, Tony Morelli, 54. The men were responding to a domestic call at a home when they were shot. Joering died at the scene and Morelli passed away later at the hospital.

Morelli graduated from Massillon Washington High School in 1982.

President Donald Trump called Ohio Gov. John Kasich to express condolences over the deaths of the two police officers.

Trump on Sunday tweeted that he reached out to Kasich, a Republican and frequent rival, to offer prayers after Joering and Morelli were killed.

Trump tweeted: “This is a true tragedy!”

Just spoke to @JohnKasich to express condolences and prayers to all for the horrible shooting of two great police officers from @WestervillePD. This is a true tragedy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2018

Police had previously been to the home of the suspect, 30-year-old Quentin Smith, three times for domestic dispute calls.

Smith was shot and wounded by the officers and taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.

Trump has long cast himself as a friend of law enforcement and has vowed to toughen punishments for those who wound or kill police officers.

Continuing coverage on this story, here.

