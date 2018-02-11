Man accused of killing 2 Westerville officers charged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTERVILLE, Ohio - The man accused of killing two Ohio police officers has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder.

Authorities filed the charges against 30-year-old Quentin Smith late Sunday afternoon.

Westerville police officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli were killed Saturday while responding to a 911 hang-up call at a townhome in the city.

Authorities say the officers shot and wounded Smith, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The hospital would not provide updates on his condition on Sunday.

Reports show police had previously gone to the home where the officers were shot for three domestic disputes but no arrests were ever made.

President Donald Trump on Sunday wrote on Twitter that he had reached out to Ohio Gov. John Kasich to express his condolences over the officers' deaths.