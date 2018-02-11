Last patients seen at Massillon’s Affinity Medical Center before Monday closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASSILLON—It has been staple for people in the community for more than 100 years, but Sunday evening, the final patient was seen at Affinity Medical Center.

“It’s a big deal, they will be missed,” said Theresa Jackson, of Massillon.

Jackson and her 10-year-old daughter were some of the last patients to be seen on Sunday afternoon.

“I brought my 10-year-old in for a sprained arm and she was one of the last patients to walk out. There’s no one else left in the emergency room except for the doctors and when she was leaving out they clinked the room up and wrote a sign that said done on the door and closed. So it’s sad, emotional,” Jackson said.

Many residents in Massillon tell Fox 8 it’s the convenience to Affinity they will miss the most. Some live so close to the only hospital in town, they simply walked there.

As of 11:59 pm, Sunday, Affinity Medical Center off of Amherst Road NE is under the city’s control.

Earlier this month, a deal was reached with the city to buy the hospital for one dollar.

Leaders with the hospital said they wanted the medical center to close because declining revenue meant money lost.

Ever since Affinity announced intentions to close, many people worked to save the hospital including doctors, nurses, and lawmakers, but to no avail.

Many in town are sad to see the historic hospital go.

“It’s a smaller community and they needed that hospital,” said Martha Gray, a traveling phlebotomist who used to work at Affinity.

Residents tell Fox 8 they will most likely drive to Akron or Canton for hospital care.

Meanwhile, employees of Affinity will continue to be paid until March 6th, according to the hospitals website.

More on this story, here.