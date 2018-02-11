Forecast: Winter weather advisory for parts of northern Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - We could have another round of a wintry mix today. Periods of snow, sleet and freezing rain could cause slick spots on untreated surfaces. Use caution while traveling this afternoon. A light glaze of ice is expected.

A wide range in temperatures, with highs around 40 in our southeastern areas, low-mid 30’s for most and around 30 for our northwestern counties.

A winter weather advisory is active until 3 pm for our western counties, including Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Seneca and Huron. Stay tuned for the latest on this icy winter weather.

Here's the hour by hour forecast.