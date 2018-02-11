× F.O.P starts fund for families of fallen officers in Westerville

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Members of the Fraternal Order of Police (F.O.P.) Capital City Lodge started a GoFundMe for the families of Westerville police officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli, who were killed early Saturday afternoon in the line of duty.

President Jason Pappas released the following statement Saturday evening:

“Along with my members, I’m heartbroken by this news. Our brothers and sisters in Central Ohio law enforcement mourn the loss of these two brave officers. We’re also praying for their families.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with their families.

**To donate to the fund, click here**

The two officers were killed while responding to a 911 hang-up call at a townhome where the suspect, 30-year-old Quentin Smith, was wounded.

Reports show that Westerville police had previously gone to the residence for domestic violence calls.

Fox 8 learned Sunday morning that Officer Morelli is a 1982 graduate of Massillon Washington High School.

