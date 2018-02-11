Driver removed from fiery crash in Sharon Township

SHARON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Firefighters in Sharon Township had to remove a driver from a fiery crash early Sunday morning.

It happened on Sharon Copley Road, right in front of the fire station.

Officials say the driver was traveling westbound when the car crashed into a tree, went airborne, then hit a second tree before bursting into flames.

Firefighters put out the fire and removed the driver from the burning car, with help from deputies from the Medina County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was taken to an Akron-area hospital for treatment. The driver’s condition is not known.

Investigators are working to find out what caused the crash.