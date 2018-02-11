Despite the sun, Monday will be a cold one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Clouds gradually clear out and temperatures drop into the teens overnight. Keep in mind as our temperatures drop below freezing untreated surfaces will start to refreeze, creating some slick spots across the area.

High pressure begins to build in tomorrow, giving us a break from our unsettled weather pattern and bringing back the sunshine! This trend will continue through Valentine’s Day.

Despite the sun, Monday will be cold but look ahead towards midweek…50’s show back up in the forecast! Enjoy. Our next shot of rain showers arrives Wednesday night.