Cloudy evening but rain moving out

CLEVELAND - No alerts have been issued for our area late this afternoon into the evening. Keep in mind, as temperatures drop, untreated surfaces will start to freeze creating some slick spots across the area.

There has been a wide range in temperatures Sunday, with highs around 40 in our southeastern areas, low-mid 30’s for most and around 30 for our northwestern counties.

The precipitation departs this evening. Some sunshine will break out for Monday and continue through Wednesday.