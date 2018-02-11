× Cleveland Heights police search for missing teen

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – The Cleveland Heights police department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen who may be in need of his medication.

Mario Loboda, 16, was last seen at about 10 pm on Saturday, February 10.

He is 5’3″, 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. It’s thought that he is wearing a camouflage jacket with black sleeves and black Timberland boots. He is required to take medication daily and he may not have any with him.

Anyone with any information about Mario is asked to call the Cleveland Heights police department at 216-321-1234.