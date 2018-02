Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - A toddler was grazed by a bullet outside of a Cleveland home at around 9 p.m. Sunday evening.

Cleveland police tell Fox 8 that it happened during a drive-by shooting incident on Guthrie Avenue.

The shooting occurred outside as the child was heading inside the home with their mother. The bullets grazed the child, leaving a "small abrasion" on their buttocks.