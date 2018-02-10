LIVE VIDEO UPDATE: Second police officer dies after shooting in Westerville, Ohio

WESTERVILLE, Ohio — A second police officer has died following a shooting in Westerville, Ohio, the city confirmed on Twitter Saturday.

The officer was originally reported in critical condition by WBNS. The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the 300 block of Crosswind Drive.

Details of what happened were not immediately available, but WBNS reports that the suspect is in custody.

“We are deeply saddened to report that one of our officers has been killed in the line of duty. Please continue to follow back for more information,” the City of Westerville said on Twitter after the first officer passed away.

