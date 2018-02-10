Operation SiFi: Autumn says, ‘I can do hard things’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It's been less than a month since our Autumn Ziemba returned to the anchor desk after announcing her son, Simon's, leukemia.

Two-year-old Simon was diagnosed b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in December. It was devastating news for Autumn and her family, especially since it followed Simon's other diagnosis of Autism back in September.

We're happy to report that after receiving chemotherapy and other treatments, Simon is currently in remission. He still has a long road to recovery, ahead, as Autumn talks about in the video above this story, but his prognosis is excellent.

After starting another chemotherapy cycle, Simon is back in the hospital for complications with the treatment, but Autumn says he is doing well.

A message from her 6-year-old daughter, Maren, served as a great reminder to her on Friday.

Read her latest update, below:

We are pulling for you, Simon!