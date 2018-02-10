ODOT on the job as northeast Ohio winter weather arrives again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Another quick burst of snow mixing with freezing rain hit northeast Ohio early Saturday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues until 7 PM this evening.

-Little to no snow accumulation and a light glaze of ice expected.

-Periods of snow, sleet and freezing rain could cause slick spots on untreated surfaces. Use caution while traveling this afternoon and this evening.

Fox8 weather reports that side roads are beginning to get slick in the area of SR528 to SR 91.

As of late afternoon, rain and some ice were falling. The speed limit in Lake County along I-90 was reduced to 50 mph shortly before 3:30 pm.

The speed limit on I-90 in #LakeCountyOH has been reduced to 50 mph as of 3:23 p.m. (2/10/18). pic.twitter.com/xRAoNpQXW1 — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) February 10, 2018