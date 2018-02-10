New Cavs players practice for the first time with the team

BOSTON — Days after the Cleveland Cavaliers announced a blockbuster trade, four new players took the court for the first time with the team.

“It’s like the first of school!” The team said in a tweet on Saturday. “Let’s get it, fellas.”

The Cavs traded six players and added four news ones. Cleveland sent Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye to the Lakers, Jae Crowder and Derrick Rose to the Jazz, Iman Shumpert to the Kings, and Dwyane Wade to the Heat. They also gave up their 2018 first-round draft pick, not the selection the Cavs got from the Nets.

In return, they gained Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. from the Lakers, Rodney Hood from the Jazz and George Hill from the Kings.

Thomas on Saturday told reporters in Los Angeles that he was “shocked” at the news of his trade. “I only played 15 games for the Cavs,” Thomas said.

“I was shocked. I only played 15 games for the Cavs.” Says this situation reminds him of when he got traded to Boston. pic.twitter.com/AS4p15TUHK — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) February 10, 2018

Meanwhile, LeBron James had a triple-double and Kyle Korver scored a season-high 30 points, including four straight 3-pointers to close the third period, as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-107 on Friday night for a successful start to their reboot.

On Wednesday night, James hit a jumper over Jimmy Butler at the buzzer in overtime, giving the Cleveland Cavaliers a 140-138 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The team takes on the Celtics Sunday night in Boston.

