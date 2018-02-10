Kim Cattrall slams Sarah Jessica Parker: ‘You’re not my friend’

NEW YORK - DECEMBER 14: Actors Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker attend the premiere of "Did You Hear About the Morgans?" after party at The Oak Room on December 14, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Kim Cattrall has a message for Sarah Jessica Parker: Spare me your sympathy.

Cattrall lashed out at her former “Sex and the City” co-star after Parker expressed support over the death of Cattrall’s brother, Chris.

In an Instagram message posted Saturday, Cattrall wrote that Parker is not a friend and called her a hypocrite. The two actresses reportedly have not gotten along for years.

Cattrall’s brother was found dead last week. He was 55.

 

