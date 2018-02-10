Hundreds brave freezing rain for the Cupid’s Undie Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Hundreds of scantily clad runners braved the freezing rain for a good cause Saturday. The annual Cupid’s Undie Run returned to Cleveland, bringing a sea of red and pink underwear to downtown Cleveland streets.

The “brief” one-mile fun run raises awareness for Neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that affects one in every 3,000 children born.

Runners in 20 cities across the country participated in the run Saturday. In Cleveland alone, runners raised close to $70,000.

Cupid’s Undie Run began 8 years ago in Washington D.C. Over the years, the organization has raised over $14.5 million for Neurofibromatosis research.