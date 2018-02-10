Cleveland State students told to shelter in place

CLEVELAND – Cleveland State University sent out an emergency alert Saturday night, telling their community to “shelter in place.”
A tweet from the school at 10:44 pm said that the university was investigating an off-campus “unrelated incident.”
It asked that everyone avoid the area around the Science and Research building.
A spokesperson from CSU told Fox 8 that South Euclid police are handling the situation and referred all calls to them.
This is a developing story. Fox 8 will have more details as they become available.
