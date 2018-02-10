Be careful: wintry mix may hang around another day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Patchy freezing drizzle, cloudy and foggy overnight. Temperatures will range in the upper 20’s.

We could have another round of a wintry mix tomorrow. Periods of snow, sleet and freezing rain could cause slick spots on untreated surfaces. Use caution while traveling tomorrow afternoon. A light glaze of ice is expected.

A wide range in temperatures, with highs around 40 in our southeastern areas, low-mid 30’s for most and around 30 for our northwestern counties.