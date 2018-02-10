× Akron firefighter accused of shooting man posts bond

AKRON — A judge on Saturday set a $20,000 bond for an Akron firefighter accused of shooting a man during a fight last week.

Enrique Green, 31, appeared in Akron Municipal Court Saturday morning on charges of felonious assault. He posted bond after his court appearance.

Akron police responded to a home on McKinley Avenue at around 4 a.m. on February 2.

Officials said Green was visiting a friend when the woman’s ex-boyfriend showed up. The two argued, before the ex tried to throw a brick at Green. That’s when, according to police, Green shot the ex-boyfriend in the shoulder.

The victim was treated and released at Akron City Hospital.

Green turned himself into Akron police with his attorney.

His next court date is February 12.

