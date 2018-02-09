Winter sports at Cleveland Metroparks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-Don’t let a little snow ruin your day. Instead, have fun with it, especially at the Cleveland Metroparks.

"When the snow is down, the sounds are covered up by it so it's really quiet, it's a serene experience," said Rachel Nagle the outdoor recreation manager of the Cleveland Metroparks. The Park is definitely not closed for the season.

"We love living in Northeast Ohio because you can do things year round and people forget when the snow flies there is so much fun things to do,” Nagle said.

The Metroparks has it all from snowshoeing, to fat tire biking, and even cross country skiing

"We consider cross country skiing and snowshoeing lifetime activities because whether your young or old there is something for everyone," said Nagle.

It's fun like this that brings Kurt Bernkopf and his brother to the Park.

"You're going to have the snow anyway you might as well make something out of it,” said Bernkopf. “Instead of complaining about it, get out and do something."

If you want to learn about cross country skiing, the Cleveland Metroparks is here to help

"We offer classes for people who have never tried it before so we offer skills classes where you can learn to balance on the skis and get used to it,” Nagle said.

So much to do no matter what the season summer, spring, winter or fall.