Video of chase, crash could help Lakewood police as they investigate carjackings

BRATENAHL, Ohio - Newly-released dash camera and body camera video of a high speed chase, crash and arrest could help Lakewood police get one step closer to solving a series of apparent random and violent carjackings.

According to Lakewood police, 24-year-old Fraiser Turner of Cleveland was behind the wheel of a stolen SUV during the Thursday night pursuit by Bratenahl Village Police.

The vehicle was taken during an aggravated robbery Tuesday, in the 11800 block of Clifton Blvd.

The chase began near I-90 and Eddy Road and ended near East 105th and St. Clair in Cleveland where dash camera video shows Turner crashed into a pole then attempted to run away. Police quickly cornered a bloodied Turner and questioned him about why he ignored their command to pull over.

"Y'all was behind me for no damn reason," Turner said while being handcuffed.

In just the past two weeks, there have been at least five carjackings. So many that Lakewood police issued tips to prevent residents from becoming a victim.

In one case, a woman was followed into her apartment building by two gunmen demanding her keys and wallet before stealing her vehicle. Police say several of the crimes happened in a grocery store parking lot.

Bratenahl police charged Turner with receiving stolen property in addition to fleeing and eluding. Additional charges could be filed by Lakewood police who obtained an arrest warrant for Turner in connection to a robbery case.

