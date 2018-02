× Video: Indiana snow plows work together to clear South Bend bypass

SOUTH BEND, Indiana – The Indiana Department of Transportation used teamwork to get a bypass clear after the recent snow.

In a Facebook post, the department calls the technique to clear US 20/31 in South Bend a “plow gang” or “plow wall.”

Several plows are all next to each other and staggered in order to clear the road in one pass through.

INDOT says they also had the help of Indiana State Police.