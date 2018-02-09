Show Info: February 9, 2018

Posted 10:02 am, February 9, 2018, by

Hatfield’s Goode Grub 
16700 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111
(440) 263-5221
www.HatfieldsGoodeGrub.com

Wooster Chocolate Company 
127 W Liberty St.
Wooster, OH 44691
https://www.woosterchocolates.com/

Architectural Justice
13539 Pearl Rd.
Strongsville, OH 44136
440-268-8646
http://www.architecturaljustice.com/

One Stylish Party
www.OneStylishParty.com

Cuyahoga Community College
http://www.tri-c.edu/

Barry’s Bagels Avon
2100 Center Road
Avon, OH  44011
https://www.barrybagels.com/

Ambiance Incorporated
17820 Englewood Drive, #12
Cleveland, OH 44130-3425
www.Ambiance.com

Sawmill Creek Resort
400 Sawmill Creek Dr. W
Huron, Ohio 44839
https://sawmillcreekresort.com/