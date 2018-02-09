Police make an arrest after vehicle taken in Lakewood carjacking crashes

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Officers in Bratenahl pursued a vehicle Thursday evening which had been stolen from Lakewood during a carjacking on Tuesday.

The pursuit ended in a crash in Cleveland.

According to Lakewood police, the Bratenahl Police Department made an arrest in connection with the pursuit and crash.

Lakewood police tell FOX 8 News, the vehicle in this incident was taken when a woman was robbed of her keys at gunpoint.

Police have been looking into five carjackings in just two weeks in the City of Lakewood.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for the latest.