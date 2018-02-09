Parking bans, snow emergencies as more snow hits

CLEVELAND– A few cities have issued snow parking bans as another round of winter weather moves into Northeast Ohio.

Ottawa and Sandusky counties are under a winter weather advisory until midnight Friday.

Erie County: Level 1 snow emergency, meaning roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

Hudson: Emergency snow parking ban in effect from 3 a.m. through 8 p.m. Friday. Please remove all vehicles from the streets.

Seven Hills: Snow parking ban in effect until further notice. Motorists are advised to be extra careful, as the city is conserving road salt because of a shortage in statewide supply.

