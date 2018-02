Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Friday night was one full of glitz, glam, smiles and plenty of dancing!

Prom was held to honor 700 people in our community with special needs. The event is called a Night to Shine and is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Those in attendance were given the star treatment with everything from a red carpet to limo rides.

A Night to Shine started in 2014 and now takes place in four countries and in all 50 states here in the U.S.