National Pizza Day: Celebrate with these deals!

CLEVELAND- Friday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day and what better way to celebrate than getting a sweet deal on a slice?

(Below deals are only available at participating locations. Please visit the websites for more information)

Angelo’s Pizza: Throwback prices on the first 100 large, two-topping pizzas. $7.95 each, no limit. Offer stops when they run out. Open at 11 a.m.

Baskin-Robbins: Free sample of Sweetheart Polar Pizza from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 9.

Blaze Pizza: Enter your email address online for a code for buy one pizza, get one free.

Chuck E. Cheese’s: Buy any large pizza, and get a large thin and crispy pepperoni pizza for free. Offer code 5555. Valid Feb. 5 to Feb. 9. More coupons here.

ClusterTruck: $10 off when you order two 16-inch pizzas in Cleveland using promo code PIZZADAY216

Pizza Hut: Hut Rewards members can get 30 perfect off all menu-priced pizzas on Feb. 9. Sign up here.

Whole Foods: Large take-and-bake pizza for $9.99 in the prepared foods department.