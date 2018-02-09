× Maple Heights fire that killed 100-year-old woman started in basement

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio– Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a house fire in Maple Heights that killed an elderly woman.

Firefighters were called to the home on James Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday and pulled the victim from the second floor. She was taken to Marymount Hospital, but died from her injuries.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 100-year-old Sophia B. Lingro.

According to the Division of State Fire Marshal, the fire originated in the basement. While the cause of the fire is undetermined, electrical wiring could not be ruled out as a possible cause.

41.400127 -81.576716