‘It’s a blessing’: Larry Nance Sr. talks to FOX 8 about his son playing for the Cavs

Larry Nance, Jr. joining the Cleveland Cavaliers has been a great piece of news for his family, especially his dad, Cavs legend Larry Nance, Sr.

Larry Sr. can't wait to see his son play for the Cavs, as he once did when he wore the number 22.

Three Nance kids have played basketball, so naturally, Friday night, we found Larry and his wife, Jaynee, at a basketball game. The Nances were at the Aurora vs Revere game to watch their son, Pete, and his Minutemen take on the Greenmen of Aurora.

Before Pete's time in the Revere uniform, Larry Jr. and sister Casey played for Revere.

Larry Jr. was in his third year with the Lakers when the Cavs traded for him on Thursday.

Before Friday's game, Larry Sr. spoke to FOX 8 about seeing his son come back home and play for the Cavaliers.

"It's a great place to raise a family...it's a blessing to have a kid play for the same team I played for, and I think he's better than me, and he will show everybody that. I'm looking forward to watching him on the court, giving a good effort. I can't wait to see LeBron throw him that alley-oop and he'll get that first dunk."

