Investigators not sure if husband is involved in woman’s alleged fake cancer, pregnancy claims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – The president of the city’s police union says while detectives are continuing to investigate if the wife of a recently retired police officer committed fraud, they are not sure if her husband was involved.

Investigators are looking into Dawn Brown’s claims of dying of cancer and being pregnant. A local hospital issued a warning on a poster featuring Dawn Brown, saying she “could attempt to try and take a baby.”

Her husband, Ken, retired from the police department Wednesday.

“We are not sure what Ken knows or doesn’t know,” said Jeff Follmer, president of the police union. “Right now this is all on her; she has done this in the past.”

Friends and family members say Dawn Brown posted on her Facebook account earlier this week that she spoke to attorneys and was told she cannot try to clear her name until the matter goes to court. Her Facebook account is no longer active.

Several family members and friends say they had baby showers for her and a blood drive. Some said they started to question if she was pregnant when the delivery kept being delayed.

Another woman said she recently found out that Dawn Brown used pictures of her ultrasound and claimed the images were her child.

“As far as I know right now, as far as the investigation is going she is not pregnant and does not have cancer,” Follmer said. He added that officers tried to help the couple by having a blood drive.

“A lot of police officers are calling and a lot of police officers are disappointed,” Follmer said.

No criminal charges have been filed, and police do not know when the investigation will be completed.

Read more, here.