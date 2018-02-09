‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Jayda Hamilton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we celebrate Black History Month, we are sharing the words and writings of students from Northeast Ohio.

Here is Jayda Hamilton's message:

"I am Martin Luther King's dream because I have prevailed in the face of hardships.

I have never let my race deter me from achieving my dreams.

At different times, I have attended both predominantly Caucasian and African-American schools and I flourished in both.

I opened my heart to anyone, of any race.

I love all of God`s creations because I believe that we are all beautiful and special in our own way.

I've taken advantage of so many educational opportunities because of the actions of Dr. King and others.

I know I am living his dream because people that look like me have opportunities that we didn`t used to have.

I am Martin Luther King's dream because I choose love, not hate."