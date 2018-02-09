CLEVELAND, Oh -- Alternative soul music is what M. Moody is all about. Under the direction of Matt Miller, the band specializes in a soulful funky sound. The band has just released a debut self-titled album. Click here to learn more about M. Moody on the band's Facebook page.
Fox 8 Jukebox: M. Moody
