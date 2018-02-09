Dwyane Wade thanks Cavs fans in video after trade

CLEVELAND– Dwyane Wade is heading back to where his career began. But before that, he’s thanking the Cleveland Cavaliers and their fans.

Wade was traded to the Miami Heat as the Cavs made several deals just before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. In return, Cleveland got a protected 2024 second-round pick.

The shooting guard was joined by his wife, actor Gabrielle Union, in a video posted to his verified Twitter account Thursday night. They call it an eventful day.

“Thank you to the Cleveland Cavaliers fan base. Thank you to the organization and the players that accepted me with open arms,” Wade said. “Obviously, it wasn’t the season everybody wanted, but I think for the most part, I came in and tried my best. And I hope you guys seen that.”

“A definite Hall of Famer when his playing career is complete, his basketball legacy is cemented by how he carries himself both on and off the floor. His work ethic and commitment to the game of basketball with such an illustrious career was greatly respected by his Cavs teammates and everyone in our front office,” said Cavs general manager Koby Altman said in a news release on Thursday.

“We wish Dwyane nothing but the best in his return to Miami, where he established himself as one the NBA’s all-time elite players.”

The Heat drafted Wade with the fifth overall pick in the 2003 draft. He stayed in Miami, winning three championship, until 2016.

The 36-year-old signed with the Cavaliers on Sept. 27, and appeared in 46 games wearing the wine and gold.

