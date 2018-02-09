× Dog rescued from frozen Lake View Cemetery pond

CLEVELAND– University Circle police officers rescued a dog from a frozen pond Thursday evening.

The pup fell through the ice at Lake View Cemetery and wasn’t able to climb up the steep embankment.

One officer reached the dog while two others held her legs so she wouldn’t fall into the water, police said. Cleveland Animal Control officers arrived and took the pooch to an animal hospital.

According to police, the animal was examined and is doing well.