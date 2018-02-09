Columbus police arrest man for murder of 24-year-old woman from Warren

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have made an arrest in the murder of a 24-year-old woman from Warren.

Police held a press conference on Friday and said they arrested Anthony Pardon, 53, for the asphyxiation death of Rachael Anderson. Pardon has been charged with one count of murder; police say more charges will follow.

On Jan. 29, Anderson’s body was found concealed in a closet in her Columbus apartment on Allegheny Ave. Police described the woman’s death as “violent.”

They say Anderson’s credit cards were used shortly after her death. Through that information, along with DNA evidence from the scene, police said they were able to connect Pardon to the crime.

Police said Pardon’s girlfriend lives within short walking distance of Anderson’s apartment; they noted his girlfriend is not associated with any part of the crime.

**You can watch Columbus police’s entire press conference, below**

According to WKBN, Anderson — a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and a former student at Youngstown State University — was working to become a funeral director in Columbus.

