Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes baby rhino

CLEVELAND-- The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomed a new addition on Wednesday.

Kibibbi, an eastern black rhinoceros, gave birth to a calf after a 15-month pregnancy. This is the sixth eastern black rhino born at the zoo.

"Kibibbi's pregnancy announcement last year coincided bringing our Future for Wildlife program and conservation work to the forefront," said Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director Chris Kuhar, in a news release Friday morning. "Over the past year, the community has taken action to support conservation efforts that protect the future for wildlife like the critically-endangered Eastern black rhino."

The 14-year-old rhino and her calf are not on exhibit. This allows them time to bond.

The zoo said information on how the public can help name the baby will be released soon.

Last month, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced another rhino, Inge, is expected a calf this fall.

Eastern black rhinos are considered critically endangered with less than 750 remains in the wild because of poaching and habitat loss.

