Alliance City Schools: Kindergarten student brought gun on bus

ALLIANCE, Ohio — The Alliance City School District says Friday morning a kindergarten student brought a gun onto the bus in a backpack.

The district says, at the time, there was one other student on the bus and the kindergartener showed the gun to that student, who then reported it to the bus driver.

The driver immediately stopped the bus and safely took the backpack and kept it in her possession.

In a press release, the district thanked the student who was “brave enough to report the gun, as well as the bus driver for handling the situation calmly and safely.” The district said it would also like to thank Alliance police for assisting in this situation and working to keep students safe.

Alliance City Schools says the safety and well-being of students is its top priority.

No other details were released.