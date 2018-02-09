Akron firefighter shot man during fight, police say

AKRON, Ohio– An Akron firefighter was charged with felonious assault after a fight last week.

Officers responded to a house on McKinley Avenue near Inman Street in Akron at about 4 a.m. on Feb. 2.

Akron police said Enrique Green, 31, was visiting a friend when the woman’s ex-boyfriend arrived. The two men started arguing and the ex tried to throw a brick at Green. According to police, that’s when Green shot him in the shoulder.

The victim went to Akron City Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Green went to the police station with his attorney Friday morning. He will be arraigned in Akron Municipal Court at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Green has been with the Akron Fire Department for more than six years. He is on paid administrative leave.