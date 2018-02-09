38 vehicles involved in Michigan chain-reaction crash during heavy snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. -- Police counted 16 semitrailers among 38 vehicles involved in a chain-reaction crash amid heavy snowfall that blocked Interstate 94 in southwestern Michigan for several hours.

Michigan State Police say no one was seriously hurt in the Friday afternoon pileup in the highway's eastbound lanes just east of Kalamazoo.

The crashes started to happen as emergency crews were working to remove a jack-knifed semi from the highway. Several cars, SUVs and semitrailers slid into each other or went off the roadway into the ditch.

The National Weather Service says the Kalamazoo area had seen at least 6 inches of fresh snowfall since late Thursday as the region remained under a winter storm warning.