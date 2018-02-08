Watch the debut of NewsCenter 8 with the original team!

CLEVELAND — Thirty years ago today, four people sat at the anchor desk and kicked off a 30-year morning legacy at FOX 8.

We’re talking about the debut of NewsCenter 8, on February 8, 1988, with Andre Bernier, Dan Coughlin, Denise Dufala, and Ric Young.

Today, we’re bringing the whole band back together during the 8 a.m. show for an epic reunion! But in the meantime, watch their first show above this story.

Also, be sure to follow THIS LINK for continued coverage on the 30-year anniversary of the Morning Show!