Watch: Mom walks out after son makes college decision

Jacob Copeland's mother — in an Alabama sweater and Tennessee hat — just got up and left after he announced he was going to Florida pic.twitter.com/tOZHnZeamv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 7, 2018

PENSACOLA, Florida — Jacob Copeland’s mother didn’t seem all that thrilled with his college decision.

Copeland, a wide receiver from Pensacola, Florida, was surrounded on national signing day Wednesday by several people, most of whom were either wearing Alabama gear or Tennessee gear. Seated to his right was his mother, wearing an Alabama sweatshirt and a Tennessee knit hat.

As soon as Copeland grabbed a Florida hat and announced he would play for the Gators rather than Alabama or Tennessee, Copeland’s mother left the table.

Copeland says that he felt most welcome at Florida among his three finalists, adding “I couldn’t go with my mom, I wanted to go with my heart.”

It seems mom was able to pull herself together following the shock of her son’s decision.

ESPN showed video of Copeland and his mom hugging not long after she walked out.

Copeland had a smile on his face as he and his mom hugged. In fact, he tweeted that he thought what she did was “hilarious.” He said she’s always looking to “put on a show!”

What my mama did today was hilarious 😂 if you knew her personally that’s her job. PUT ON A SHOW! 🤦🏾‍♂️😂😂 — Jacob Copeland 🇭🇹 (@JCope1era) February 7, 2018

The Gators were watching Copeland’s decision. They tweeted a video of staff applauding as he picked Florida.