TSA agents spot gun at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport checkpoint

CLEVELAND– The Transportation Security Administration confiscated a handgun at a Cleveland Hopkins International Airport checkpoint on Wednesday.

It happened just after 3 p.m. at the north security checkpoint. Agents spotted the Sig Sauer Model P229 .40 cal handgun in a passenger’s carry-on bag in the X-ray machine, according to TSA.

Officers contacted the Cleveland Division of Police, which also responded to the scene.

So far this year, TSA agents have found five firearms at checkpoints at the Cleveland airport. Last year, they discovered 19.

Unloaded firearms are permitted in checked baggage with ammunition packed separately. More information on traveling with firearms here.