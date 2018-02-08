× Tickets on sale for Rock Hall induction ceremony in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– Tickets for the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony went on sale Thursday morning.

Tickets were available, starting at 10 a.m., through TicketMaster. This year’s inductions will be held at Cleveland Public Auditorium on April 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Prices range from $90 to $2,200, plus fees. There is a limit of two tickets per customer.

This year’s induction class is Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

