SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio– The South Euclid Fire Department rescued three dogs from a house fire earlier this week.

The blaze happened on Verona Road on Monday night.

South Euclid police said snow and temperatures in the teens made it difficult for firefighters. But crews were able to pull the family’s three dogs out of the house and placed them into a warm police cruiser.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.