The original Morning Show gang: Where are they now?

CLEVELAND -- With open arms, we welcomed back the original FOX 8 News in the Morning show crew to the set today.

Ric Young, Denise Dufala, Andre Bernier and Dan Coughlin joined us for the entire 8 a.m. hour.

They read the news, held animals during Kickin' It With Kenny, and even played the Coffee Quiz. We also learned about what they have been up to since they first made their debuts on the morning anchor desk exactly 30 years ago.

