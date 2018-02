× Shaker Heights police looking for missing 93-year-old man

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police in Shaker Heights are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Police say 93-year-old Sterling Glover drives a gray 2016 Toyota Camry with Ohio license plate MCT-1882.

Police said Glover’s family went to the house and he was not there. It is not known when he was last seen.

If you see Glover or the vehicle, please call police: 216-491-1234.