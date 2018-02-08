× Reports: Cavs send Thomas, Frye to LA in trade with Lakers

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers worked a deal hours before the trade deadline, reports say.

The Cavs are sending Isaiah Thomas and Channing Frye to LA, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday. In exchange, Cleveland receives Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

Nance was born in Akron and is the son of Larry Nance, who played with the Cavaliers from 1988 to 1994. He’s set to compete in the All-Star Game Slam Dunk contest next week at the Staples Center.

Wojnarowski said the Lakers are also getting the Cavs’ 2018 first-round pick, which is protected. This is not the first-round pick the team got from the Nets.

Thomas, acquired in the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston, made his debut with the Cavaliers in January after recovering from a hip injury. He’s struggled since his return to the court and has been linked to locker room conflicts.

Frye joined the Cavs in 2016. The center is averaging about 5 points per game this season. He won over fans with his antics with former Cavalier Richard Jefferson and became a veteran presence.

