Original Morning Show team gets hands on with Jungle Terry animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The original FOX 8 in the Morning crew came back to the studios today for the ultimate throwback!

Ric Young, Denise Dufala, Andre Bernier, and Dan Coughlin joined Kristi, Wayne, Stef, Todd and Kenny for the entire 8 a.m. show.

Watch above as they participate in a Kickin' It With Kenny segment with Jungle Terry. Denise was weary about the python, and Danny didn't want to hold a bird!

Spoiler Alert: Denise ended up with the snake in her lap, and Danny got friendly with a skunk.

Watch above (and below) for the fun!

**For more coverage on the 30th Anniversary of the Morning Show, click HERE**