MAPLE HEIGHTS-One person had to be rescued during an early morning house fire in Maple Heights.

The fire broke out in the kitchen at a home on James Avenue before 6 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters rescued the victim from the home's second floor. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The State Fire Marshal is heading to the scene.

